Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.08. 21,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,577. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 45.87%. Research analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GHI. Jonestrading reduced their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.