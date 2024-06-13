Greytown Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,568 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 460,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,362. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.