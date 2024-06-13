Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 3,594 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000.

Shares of BLW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,435. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

