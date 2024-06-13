Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Position Decreased by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P cut its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,756,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Grifols were worth $31,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Grifols by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 13,516,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,245,000 after buying an additional 2,454,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,137,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 16.4% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,574,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 185.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,002,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,058,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 572,439 shares in the last quarter.

Grifols Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GRFS opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

