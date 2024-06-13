Grizzlyrock Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 501,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000. Ecovyst comprises about 3.7% of Grizzlyrock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of Ecovyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,473 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 221,979 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ecovyst by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ecovyst by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 917,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECVT stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,678. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. Analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $251,202.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

