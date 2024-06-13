Grizzlyrock Capital LLC Buys Shares of 93,229 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Delek US makes up approximately 1.8% of Grizzlyrock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Delek US at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.01. 136,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,812. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -80.65%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

