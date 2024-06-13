Grizzlyrock Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 835,396 OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 835,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000. OPAL Fuels comprises 3.5% of Grizzlyrock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC owned 0.48% of OPAL Fuels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPAL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPAL remained flat at $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,309. The firm has a market cap of $758.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels

In related news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 11,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels



OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

