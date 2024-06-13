Groupama Asset Managment Buys New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 221,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,493,000. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.8% of Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,940.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total value of $41,139,423.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,113,469 shares in the company, valued at $121,484,509,521.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,977,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,334,968. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.72 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.