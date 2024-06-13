Groupama Asset Managment Buys Shares of 459,550 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 459,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,013,000. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.06% of Kroger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 613.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Kroger Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KR traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $49.87. 1,957,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909,883. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

