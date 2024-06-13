Groupama Asset Managment Makes New $11.51 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $439.61. 889,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,799. The company has a market cap of $408.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total transaction of $50,607,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,446,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,929,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total transaction of $50,607,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,446,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,849,929,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,439,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,965,922. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

