Groupama Asset Managment Takes $14.41 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 201,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,413,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after buying an additional 31,334,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 147.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $958,253,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,344,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,539,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra
In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sempra Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.21. 321,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,726. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
