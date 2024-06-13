Groupama Asset Managment Takes $18.07 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 357,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,000. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.25% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $59,288,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,760,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 845,902 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,044,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,177,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 188,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,307. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

