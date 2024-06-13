GRS Advisors LLC Acquires 1,413 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

GRS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 0.6% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $3,724,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Equinix by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $9.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $771.06. The stock had a trading volume of 108,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $757.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $804.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.