GRS Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

GRS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 3.8% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $23,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.09. 83,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,772. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $201.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.47.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

