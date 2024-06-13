GRS Advisors LLC Has $31.70 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

GRS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 796.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,022 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up 5.2% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GRS Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SBA Communications worth $31,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 140.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,410,000 after buying an additional 387,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,679,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.49. The stock had a trading volume of 238,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,575. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.23.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

