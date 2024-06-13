GRS Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,024,789 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,024,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,843,000. Realty Income accounts for approximately 9.7% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of O stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.07. 1,523,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,795. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.24. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

