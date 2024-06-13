Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBOY traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 592. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $22.36.

Grupo Bimbo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

