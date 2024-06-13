Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.70 on June 28th

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has raised its dividend payment by an average of 145.6% per year over the last three years. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $37.83.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

