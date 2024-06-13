Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,824. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.