Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,079,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 168,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,324. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

