Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $20.35 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned about 0.68% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $20,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,334. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

