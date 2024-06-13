Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $929,000 Position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned about 1.07% of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 581.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 206,315 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,586,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,582,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 103,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 44,892 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Stock Performance

OILK traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,649 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $23.87.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

