Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Sells 140 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

LOW stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.90. 686,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

