Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Takes $2.04 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after acquiring an additional 393,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after buying an additional 628,002 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after buying an additional 3,306,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,792 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.08. 119,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

