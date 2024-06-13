Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,071,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after buying an additional 206,306 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $129.70. 286,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,998,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09. The company has a market cap of $328.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.