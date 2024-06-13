Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of AYI stock traded up $6.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.97. The company had a trading volume of 163,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.28. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AYI

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.