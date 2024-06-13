Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 217,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,192. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

