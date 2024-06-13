Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 3.8% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $868.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,515. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $781.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $882.14. The stock has a market cap of $825.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

