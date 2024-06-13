Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $648,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $325.19. The company had a trading volume of 112,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,188. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.99.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

