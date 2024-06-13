Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,492,894 shares of company stock worth $121,296,950 and have sold 229,161 shares worth $15,947,127.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LLYVK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.91. 13,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,770. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

