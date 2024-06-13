Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 363 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises 1.8% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.84. 11,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,171. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $226.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.17.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

