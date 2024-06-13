GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $28.98 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $28.98 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000789 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000685 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

