Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Announces Dividend of GBX 13.20

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Halma Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of HLMA stock traded up GBX 314 ($4.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,664 ($33.92). The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,269.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,248.04. The company has a market cap of £10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4,236.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59. Halma has a one year low of GBX 1,802 ($22.95) and a one year high of GBX 2,671 ($34.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded Halma to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,425 ($30.88) to GBX 2,650 ($33.75) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Featured Articles

