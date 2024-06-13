HAP Trading LLC Boosts Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,750,000 after buying an additional 32,707 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,938,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

