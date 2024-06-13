Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 442,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 151,234 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in GitLab by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 627,999 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Price Performance
GTLB traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.21. 95,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,790. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,050 shares of company stock valued at $24,140,743. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
