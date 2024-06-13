Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 94,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $234,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17,046.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 973,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,803,000 after buying an additional 967,913 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $571.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

