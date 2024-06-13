Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.7% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $293,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.41.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.18, for a total transaction of $8,404,112.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,478 shares in the company, valued at $151,697,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.18, for a total transaction of $8,404,112.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,478 shares in the company, valued at $151,697,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,525 shares of company stock worth $253,108,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $507.33 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.32 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.99 and a 200 day moving average of $439.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

