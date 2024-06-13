Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $440.25 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.90.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

