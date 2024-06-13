Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 14,375 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 0.9% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in IQVIA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after acquiring an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in IQVIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

NYSE:IQV opened at $217.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

