HarbourVest Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

HarbourVest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $11,030,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $14,993,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $2,689,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Insider Activity

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

