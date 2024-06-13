Harding Loevner LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Harding Loevner LP reduced its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,969,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,648 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up 1.4% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harding Loevner LP owned 1.03% of Pinterest worth $258,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,650 shares of company stock worth $2,466,665. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PINS stock opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.