Harding Loevner LP Has $219.42 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2,206.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181,169 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.18% of Sony Group worth $219,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,150,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,629,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,338,000 after buying an additional 277,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sony Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sony Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 564,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONY opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $100.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

