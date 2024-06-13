Harding Loevner LP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 476.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,710,000. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

