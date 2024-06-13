Harding Loevner LP Invests $31.39 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 381,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,394,000. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.15% of Veralto as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $3,202,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $4,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $79,075,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,633,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLTO

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.63. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.