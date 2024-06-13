Harding Loevner LP Sells 25,522 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,522 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.0% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.51% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $538,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after buying an additional 3,824,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,237,877,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,272.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 434,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,946,000 after purchasing an additional 416,545 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,410,000 after acquiring an additional 384,730 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $81,378,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $475.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $335.82 and a one year high of $486.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

