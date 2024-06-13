Harding Loevner LP Sells 3,603,688 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,577,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603,688 shares during the quarter. Ambev accounts for about 1.7% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $303,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Ambev by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,184 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ambev by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,868,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ambev by 49.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,195,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,914 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ambev by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,221,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 3.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABEV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Ambev Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

