Harding Loevner LP Trims Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,345,925 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,074 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $168,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 92,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,858,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 16,334.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,462,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 36,000.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE RIO opened at $66.87 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

