Harris Associates L P Raises Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140,334 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P owned approximately 4.45% of Masco worth $654,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 2.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAS opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.41. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

