Harris Associates L P Trims Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Harris Associates L P lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,342,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,084,253 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned 3.88% of Liberty Global worth $272,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,267 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 352,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,550,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,943,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,263,000 after acquiring an additional 364,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

