HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,271,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 3,632,211 shares.The stock last traded at $33.78 and had previously closed at $33.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,331 shares of company stock valued at $8,744,659 in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.